MacBook Pro With OLED Display and Thinner Design Likely to Launch in 2026

by

While the new MacBook Pro lineup features faster M4 chip options, Thunderbolt 5 support for higher-end configurations, a nano-texture display option, and more, most of the previous MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon chips still offer the latest overall design, and fast performance, which might lead you to avoid upgrading this year.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero
If you are planning to skip the new MacBook Pro, here are two bigger changes that are rumored to come to the laptop in a few years from now.

First is an OLED display. Previous rumors have claimed the MacBook Pro will switch to OLED display technology as early as 2026. In the meantime, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display industry analyst Ross Young both recently predicted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will continue to have mini-LED displays in 2025.

Compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more. The switch to OLED displays could also contribute to future MacBook Pro models having a thinner design.

Second is the just-mentioned thinner design. Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working to make the MacBook Pro thinner over the "next couple of years." He said that Apple is aiming to create a class of devices that "should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry."

A more vivid OLED display and a much thinner design would be more compelling upgrades that might finally drive existing Apple silicon MacBook Pro users to upgrade.

Update — November 3: In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that the MacBook Pro will "probably" get a "true overhaul" in 2026, with an OLED display and a thinner design. He expects only a small performance boost for the 2025 MacBook Pro models, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips that are "already near completion."

wdfly Avatar
wdfly
3 days ago at 04:06 pm
Give me more power over thinner and lighter any day.
Score: 30 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
3 days ago at 04:04 pm
“Compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness”

There are no commercially available OLED screens of the size and quality needed that will be brighter than what Apple is using now. I could be unaware of one, but I’ve looked. Maybe for much higher costs, if there is one. I know this is a rumor for future devices but if I wrote this article I’d hedge the “increased brightness” part. Maybe there will be brightness brighter large OLED screens within the next 1.5 years (to make a late 2026 release deadline), but what’s getting released now (13” iPad Pro) is just matching the LEDs for brightness.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Trusteft Avatar
Trusteft
3 days ago at 04:12 pm
Why this obsession with thinner above all? With as few ports etc as possible?
I don't know, it feels like there are deeper issues here which manifest as this push for more and more thin and less and less...functional? I don't know. It feels weird.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
3 days ago at 04:17 pm
Make it so much thinner

Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Armada2 Avatar
Armada2
3 days ago at 04:13 pm
I guess Apple have re-hired Ive's agency if they want to make their laptops thinner again... I guess they didn't learn last time..
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
3 days ago at 04:15 pm
I predict the touch bar is coming back for the 2027 model ?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
