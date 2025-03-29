Top Stories: WWDC 2025 Announced, iPhone 17 Pro and iOS 19 Rumors, and More

Apple's big developer event is a little over two months away, and rumors about what we can expect to see in Apple's next major operating system updates are becoming increasingly frequent.



A public release of iOS 18.4 is also imminent with a number of updates and improvements, although we won't be getting the major Apple Intelligence Siri upgrades that had reportedly been planned for this update. This week also saw updated rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro models coming later this year and the first foldable iPhone likely coming as soon as next year, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Announces WWDC 2025 Event for June 9 to 13

Apple this week announced that its 36th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on Monday, June 9, and run through on Friday, June 13. As with WWDC events since 2020, WWDC 2025 will primarily be an online event that is open to all developers at no cost.



WWDC 2025 will kick off with the traditional keynote on June 9, where Apple will unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3.



iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.



The most immediately obvious design change will be a large rectangular camera bump across the top of the device's rear, and it looks like the rear shell will be a combination of aluminum and glass. Other rumored features include camera improvements, an A19 Pro chip, a larger battery, and more.



Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Apple this week seeded release candidate versions of iOS 18.4 and related updates, signaling that a public release is likely to happen sometime next week.



While some of the Apple Intelligence updates we were expecting for iOS 18.4 have been delayed, there are still a number of improvements coming with the release, including Priority Notifications, expanded device support for visual intelligence, new emoji, and more.



Here's What Apple's iOS 19 Messages App Might Look Like

Leaker Jon Prosser has teased a glimpse of what the Messages app might look like in iOS 19 when it arrives later this year, and he's followed it up with a full video outlining what he says he has seen with some additional design changes for the update.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has warned, however, that at least some of the images "aren't representative" of what's actually coming in iOS 19, with Prosser's information perhaps based on "very old builds" or "vague descriptions."

Rumors suggest that design changes in iOS 19 may include adoption of some of the "glassy" elements found in visionOS and Apple's recent app releases such as Apple Sports and Apple Invites, an idea that has been reinforced by the official WWDC 2025 logo unveiled this week.



AirPods Max to Gain Lossless Audio and Low-Latency Audio in iOS 18.4

iOS 18.4 and a related firmware update will bring some new capabilities to Apple's AirPods Max headphones with USB-C, including support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio. As part of the update, wired connectivity for AirPods Max that was dropped with the launch of the USB-C models will return, and Apple is now selling a USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable to help enable that feature.



While the addition of lossless audio may not mean much to many users given Apple's previous claims about compressed AAC audio from Apple Music being "virtually indistinguishable" from lossless audio, some demanding users like musicians and sound mixers will be able to benefit from the upgrades.



Foldable iPhone Expected to Launch Next Year, Costing Around $2,000

Rumors about Apple's foldable iPhone are continuing to mount, and they're lining up behind a launch as soon as late next year with a price tag of around $2,000 if not more.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that Apple will leverage many of the advancements coming in this year's "iPhone 17 Air," including display, chip, battery, and modem updates that will all help Apple fit everything into a super-slim chassis for the foldable model.



