Gurman: Jon Prosser's iOS 19 Mockups 'Aren't Representative' of Redesign

The iOS 19 mockup images that leaker Jon Prosser shared today are not representative of the actual iOS 19 design, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said on social media.



According to Gurman, the images that are "floating around" are based on "very old builds" or "vague descriptions," and are lacking key features. Gurman says that we can "expect more from Apple in June."

Gurman made the same comment about Prosser's mockups in his Power On discord channel. "He either has very old screenshots or hasn't seen the real thing," wrote Gurman.

Prosser shared mockups that are supposedly based on the "real deal version" of ‌iOS 19‌ that he has seen, but the images feature a limited number of design changes. The Messages app mockup, for example, shows slight changes to the navigation buttons and a more rounded keyboard, while the Lock Screen has few changes beyond updates to translucency.

Prosser said that apps, menus, settings, and more will have a more rounded aesthetic with glass-like styling modeled after visionOS, which we've also heard from Gurman and other sources.

In his video, Prosser downplayed the changes and said that there are no signs of significant new additions beyond the minor design tweaks he demoed, but Gurman previously said that Apple's update will "fundamentally change" the look of the operating system, marking the biggest design refresh to iOS since iOS 7.

Gurman has not provided specific details on the changes that Apple is planning to make, but he has said that Apple will update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, with a look that is "loosely based" on the Vision Pro interface.