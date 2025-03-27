'iPhone Fold' to Feature Metallic Glass Hinge That Resists Deformation

by

Last week, we covered a report claiming that Apple's book-style foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold," as we are provisionally calling it here) will use liquid metal hinges to improve durability and help minimize screen creasing. Today, a Chinese leaker provided more details on the properties of this hinge material that help to clarify why Apple chose it for its first foldable device.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature 1
According to the Weibo account Instant Digital, Apple has chosen metallic glass (amorphous metal) for the iPhone Fold's hinge mechanism. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously referred to Apple's use of "liquid metal," which is a common marketing term for the same thing.

Unlike traditional metals that have a regular, repeating crystalline atomic structure, metallic glass features a disordered arrangement of atoms that is more resistant to bending, deformation, and denting. Achieved through rapid cooling techniques, its unique structure is 2.5x harder than titanium alloy. It also features a smooth, glossy finish that makes it aesthetically similar to stainless steel.

Beyond the mechanical benefits, the corrosion resistance of metallic glass also ensures the longevity of the hinge mechanism under varying environmental conditions.

These combined features appear to make it an ideal choice for the hinge – a part of the device that's constantly under stress from folding and unfolding. Its natural resistance to bending and wear could also help the screen stay flatter over time and reduce the chance of visible creases forming, both of which are common issues in today's foldable phones.

According to Kuo, Apple has previously used metallic glass in smaller components like SIM ejector pins, but the iPhone Fold will mark the company's first major use of the material in a critical mechanical part. Dongguan EonTec is said to be the exclusive supplier of the amorphous alloy.

Previous reports suggest Apple's foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch main display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover display. The device is expected to adopt a book-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, rather than a clamshell form factor.

According to Kuo, the foldable iPhone may include two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and Touch ID integrated into the power button. The device could measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when closed.

Apple's first foldable device will have a ~$2,000 price point and is expected to launch next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is also believed to be developing an 18.8-inch foldable device for potential release in 2027, but it remains unclear whether it will be an iPad or a Mac.

