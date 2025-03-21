Kuo: Foldable iPhone to Feature Liquid Metal Hinges for Better Durability

Apple plans to use liquid metal in the hinges of its upcoming foldable iPhone to improve durability and reduce screen creasing, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Apple has reportedly chosen liquid metal, which is manufactured using a die-casting process, as a key component in addressing common issues with foldable devices. The design choice aims to enhance screen flatness and minimize the crease marks that typically plague folding displays.

Kuo notes that Apple has previously used liquid metal in smaller components like SIM ejector pins, but the foldable iPhone will mark the company's first major use of the material in a critical mechanical part. Dongguan EonTec will reportedly be the exclusive supplier of liquid metal.

Previous reports suggest Apple's foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch main display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover display. The device is expected to adopt a book-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, rather than a clamshell form factor.

According to earlier information from Kuo, the foldable iPhone may include two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and Touch ID integrated into the power button. The device could measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when closed.

Mass production is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, suggesting a potential launch in late 2026 or early 2027.