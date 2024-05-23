20-Inch MacBook With Nearly 'Crease-Free' Foldable Screen Rumored

by

LG is aiming to begin mass production of display panels for a MacBook with a 20.2-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable screen in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to information shared today by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

space black mbp
In a post on Medium, Kuo said Apple is aiming to make the foldable screen "as crease-free as possible," which will require the use of high-cost components. As a result, he said the foldable MacBook could be nearly as expensive as Apple's Vision Pro headset, which starts at $3,499. The 16-inch MacBook Pro currently starts at $2,499.

Kuo estimated that foldable MacBook shipments will exceed one million units in 2026, suggesting that the device will launch in around two years from now.

He expects the device to feature Apple's next-generation M5 chip, which has yet to be announced.

Kuo is one of three sources to have mentioned a 20-inch MacBook, alongside display industry analyst Ross Young and Korean website The Elec. However, there is no guarantee that the device progresses beyond the prototyping stage.

Tags: Foldable MacBook, Ming-Chi Kuo

Top Rated Comments

McWetty Avatar
McWetty
22 minutes ago at 06:54 am
“Likely to be expensive…”

LOL. Welcome to Apple, Mr. Kuo.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hajime Avatar
hajime
25 minutes ago at 06:50 am
I want 20" MacBook Pro but I don't want it to be foldable.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
23 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Until foldable is 100% crease free, hard pass. Can't say I really would want it anyway.

I wonder how/where this crease will be? When considering a foldable iPhone/iPad it is very easy to imagine using the "half" device and then unfolding it for basically a 2x size device, how does one fold a laptop?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
osx64 Avatar
osx64
10 minutes ago at 07:05 am
Can someone explain what a MacBook with a foldable screen even means? Where is the keyboard located? Sounds more like a tablet than a laptop to me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Palliser Avatar
Palliser
21 minutes ago at 06:55 am
An actual Mac rumor!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
19 minutes ago at 06:57 am
I suspect this is in development in their labs, but I'm skeptical of such a release by 2026.


I fail to understand how a Macbook with foldable screen would benefit the user experience...
Think harder. ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments