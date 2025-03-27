How to Use iOS 18.4's New Ambient Music Feature in Control Center

The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone adds an Ambient Music feature to Control Center. Below, we take a closer look at how it works.



iOS 18.4 is currently in beta, so the Ambient Music feature is not widely available yet. The update will likely be released to the general public next week.

To use the feature on iOS 18.4, open Control Center and tap on the plus sign in the top-left corner. Then, tap on "Add a Control" at the bottom of the screen, scroll down to the Ambient Music section, and add one or more of the controls.

Here is how Apple describes the four Ambient Music themes:

Sleep: Music for a restful sleep.

Music for a restful sleep. Chill: Music for relaxation.

Music for relaxation. Productivity: Music for focusing on tasks.

Music for focusing on tasks. Wellbeing: Music for meditation and self-care.

You can add any of the four Ambient Music controls to your Control Center, and then tap on one to start a playlist of songs that matches the theme. The feature is free and easy to use, with no Apple Music subscription or app download required.

While the Ambient Music feature is turned on, music controls will appear on the screen, and there is also Dynamic Island integration on newer iPhones.

There are four playlists available for each theme, or you can set your own. To change the playlist, open Control Center, and then tap on the plus sign in the top-left corner of the screen. Next, tap on an Ambient Music control that you added to Control Center, and tap on the playlist name. A drop-down menu will show additional playlist options.

Sleep: Sleep Sounds, Bedtime Beats, Sound Bath, and Piano Sleep.

Sleep Sounds, Bedtime Beats, Sound Bath, and Piano Sleep. Chill: Piano Chill, Ambient Chill, Lo-Fi Jazz, and Pure Chill.

Piano Chill, Ambient Chill, Lo-Fi Jazz, and Pure Chill. Productivity: BEATstrumentals, Binaural Frequencies, Pure Focus, and Classical Concentration.

BEATstrumentals, Binaural Frequencies, Pure Focus, and Classical Concentration. Wellbeing: Pure Meditation, Spa, Beats & Breath, and Pure Calm.

To update your iPhone to iOS 18.4, once the update is released, open the Settings app and select General → Software Update.