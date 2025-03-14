Best Apple Deals of the Week: Launch Discounts Hit New iPad, iPad Air, and MacBook Air, Plus AirPods 4 for Just $99.99

Apple's new 11th generation iPad, M3 iPad Air, and M4 MacBook Air launched this week, and discounts are already available for all of these products on Amazon. Additionally, we're tracking ongoing record low prices on the AirPods 4, M4 MacBook Pro, and Apple Pencil Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 4

What's the deal? Take $30 off AirPods 4

Take $30 off AirPods 4 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

AirPods 4 dropped to $99.99 this week on Amazon, and they are still available at this all-time low price. If you want the model with ANC, they're on sale for $148.99, down from $179.00.



M3 iPad Air and 11th Gen iPad

What's the deal? Take up to $70 off new iPad Air and iPad

Take up to $70 off new iPad Air and iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week saw the launch of the new M3 iPad Air and 11th generation iPad, and Amazon introduced the first cash discounts on these tablets. You can get up to $50 off the iPad Air and up to $35 off the iPad on Amazon right now.



M4 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $50 off M4 MacBook Air

Take $50 off M4 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Similar to the new iPads, Amazon introduced launch discounts on the M4 MacBook Air this week, offering $50 off numerous models of the computer. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout.



M4 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $450 off M4 MacBook Pro

Take up to $450 off M4 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

In other MacBook deals, Amazon knocked the price of many M4 MacBook Pro models down to all-time low prices this week. Discounts reach up to $450 off, and prices start at $1,399.00 for the M4 10-Core/16GB RAM/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro.



Apple Pencil Pro

What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro

Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Another all-time low price available on Amazon this week was on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still available for $99.00 today, down from $129.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.