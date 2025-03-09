AirPods 4 Hit $99.99 Low Price on Amazon, Plus Big Discounts on ANC Model and AirPods Max

Amazon this weekend has major discounts on a few AirPods models, including the return of the all-time low price on the AirPods 4. You can get the base AirPods 4 for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Amazon also has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $148.99, down from $179.00. We did track these at a lower price during the 2024 holiday season, but that deal never returned and today's is the best we've seen so far in 2025.

Additionally, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is the lowest price we've tracked so far in 2025 on the AirPods Pro 2, and it's an overall solid second-best price. The USB-C AirPods Max are also available at second-best price this weekend.

