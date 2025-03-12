New M4 MacBook Air Gets $50 Launch Day Discounts at Amazon, Available From $949

Apple's new M4 MacBook Air launches today, and Amazon has launch day discounts worth $50 across nearly every model. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see these deal prices at checkout, and Best Buy is matching many of these deals if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member.

13-Inch M4 MacBook Air

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $50 off all three of the new configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $949.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,149.00 for the 16GB/256GB model and $1,349.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. Best Buy is matching these deals for members.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

15-Inch M4 MacBook Air

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale for launch day. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,349.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,549.00, both $50 discounts.

The only new M4 MacBook Air that Amazon does not have a discount for is the 256GB 15-inch MacBook Air, so if that's the one you're shopping for you'll need to look at Best Buy. At that retailer, My Best Buy Plus/Total members can get the computer for $1,149.00, down from $1,199.00.

