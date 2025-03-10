Amazon Takes Up to $70 Off M3 iPad Air, Plus First Discount on 13-Inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard

Amazon has kicked off the week by expanding its pre-order discounts on the new M3 iPad Air, now offering as much as $70 off these tablets ahead of their launch this Wednesday. Prices start at $559.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that Best Buy does have more consistent $50 discounts across the board for the new iPad Air models, but only if you're already a My Best Buy Plus/Total member. Otherwise, these Amazon discounts will work for everybody, without the need to pay for a membership.

One of the most notable new discounts is on the 1TB Wi-Fi 13-inch M3 iPad Air, available for $1,229.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is only available in Space Gray, and it's the deepest pre-order discount we've tracked so far on the M3 iPad Air. Amazon also has the new 13-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard for $299.99, down from $319.00, which is the accessory's first discount.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.