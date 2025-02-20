Amazon Takes $30 Off Apple Pencil Pro and $299 Off Apple Studio Display

Amazon today has a pair of returning record low prices on two popular Apple products, including the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Studio Display. Both deals have been applied automatically and do not require you to clip an on-page coupon.



Apple Pencil Pro

Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, you can get this accessory for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's a deal that doesn't typically stick around long on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for it to return, be sure to check it out soon.

Apple Studio Display

Amazon is also back with an all-time low price on Apple Studio Display, available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and right now it's the only model on sale at Amazon.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.

