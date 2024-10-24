iPhone 17 Pro Max Again Rumored to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island Due to Face ID Change
The high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max launching next year will feature a smaller Dynamic Island, according to technology analyst Jeff Pu, who has a fairly good track record with Apple rumors. This reiterates information that he first shared in May.
In a research note with investment bank Haitong International earlier this month, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro Max will adopt a "metalens" for Face ID that results in a "much narrowed" Dynamic Island on the device. He does not expect this change to apply to the smaller iPhone 17 Pro, or any other iPhone 17 models.
While a traditional iPhone camera has curved lenses that redirect light towards the image sensor, a metalens is a thin and flat lens with microscopic patterns etched onto it that can focus light more precisely. In his research note this month, Pu did not provide any specific details about how Apple plans to use a metalens for the Face ID system, nor did he explain how the change would result in a narrower Dynamic Island.
Apple introduced the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, and it is also available on all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series next September, and more details about this metalens may surface over the coming months.
