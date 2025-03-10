Fortnite Coming to iPhones in Brazil as Apple is Forced to Allow Sideloading

Epic Games plans to bring Fortnite to Brazil after the Brazilian government forces Apple to permit sideloading, according to details Epic shared on social media. Apple has been facing off against Brazilian regulators over antitrust App Store claims since 2022, and last week, Brazil gave Apple 90 days to make tweaks to its ‌App Store‌ rules.



Apple has until June to comply with Brazil's requirements, so ‌Epic Games‌ says that Fortnite will be available on iOS devices through the ‌Epic Games‌ Store starting in July.

The European Union forced Apple to support sideloading and alternative app marketplaces in Europe, so the foundation to make the same change in Brazil already exists. Apple will likely implement similar rules in Brazil, requiring developers to agree to different operating terms and to pay a Core Technology Fee for app installs.

Apple initially lost a ruling in Brazil in November 2024, and the country's antitrust and competition arm (Cade) gave Apple 20 days to make major changes to the ‌App Store‌ or face daily fines of $43,000. Apple won a reprieve in December 2024, after an appeals court said that the measures would have a major impact on Apple's business operations, but now Apple has been ordered to allow for sideloading and alternative payment methods.

Apple is planning to appeal the ruling forcing it to implement sideloading in Brazil.