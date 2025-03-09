Watch Ben Stiller and Eddy Cue Discuss the Hit Apple TV+ Show 'Severance' at SXSW

At the annual SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas today, Apple's services chief Eddy Cue joined Ben Stiller on stage to discuss the hit Apple TV+ show Severance.



Cue is a longtime Apple executive who oversees Apple TV+ and the company's other services, while Stiller serves as the director and an executive producer of Severance. In a session that ran for more than 40 minutes, the two discussed the critically-acclaimed series, in addition to topics like media, entertainment, and sports.

Severance revolves around the mysterious company Lumon Industries. The company's employees cannot recall any memories about their personal lives while they are at work, and they cannot remember anything about the workplace when they leave the office. The show's second season is currently in progress, with eight episodes released so far.

Created by Dan Erickson, the sci-fi drama series has an ensemble cast that includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, and others. In the second season, the employees "learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Severance has become the most-watched Apple TV+ series ever, according to Apple. A third season of the show is already in development.

In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month. It is also included in all Apple One bundles.

