Work on Apple TV+'s 'Severance' Season 3 Now Underway

Production on the third season of "Severance" is already underway, with its writers room currently active in Los Angeles.



While Apple has not yet officially announced Severance's renewal, executive producer and director Ben Stiller told The Hollywood Reporter that work on the next season has begun. Stiller said that he hopes to avoid the nearly three-year gap that separated the first and second seasons.

The prolonged development of Severance's second season is attributed to multiple factors, including the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which virtually halted production industry-wide. The second season also underwent extensive rewrites and reshoots as Stiller and the production team sought to refine character arcs and expand on the show's world-building to ensure that its "mystery box" narrative delivers on its premise.

Stiller also indicated that Apple remains invested in maintaining the show's production quality amid falling budgets in the industry. The cost per episode for season two is believed to have approached $20 million, placing Severance among the most expensive series in Apple's streaming portfolio. According to Parrot Analytics, season one of Severance generated over $200 million in new subscriptions for Apple TV+, particularly in international markets. Apple does not release detailed viewership metrics, but third-party rankings have consistently placed Severance among its top-performing originals.