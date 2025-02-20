Apple Says 'Severance' Is Now More Popular Than 'Ted Lasso'

Apple has revealed that "Severance" has become its most-watched Apple TV+ series ever, surpassing previous record-holder "Ted Lasso" in unique viewers during its first month of season two availability.



According to figures shared with Deadline, the Ben Stiller-directed sci-fi drama drew the highest number of unique viewers in Apple TV+ history from January 17 through February 17, 2025.

The milestone follows an extensive marketing campaign for the show's second season, which included Apple CEO Tim Cook participating in a promotional video.

Nielsen streaming data cited by Deadline supports Apple's claims, with "Severance" securing the fourth position on its Top 10 Originals chart. The series accumulated 589 million viewing minutes in the United States during its premiere week, with 28% of viewers watching the season two opener.

The show's success appears to have prompted Apple to fast-track its next installment, and production on the third season is already underway in Los Angeles, with the writers room actively developing new episodes. Director Ben Stiller says he hopes to avoid another extended hiatus like the three-year gap between seasons one and two.

Apple has been investing heavily in the series – season two episodes reportedly cost nearly $20 million each to produce, making "Severance" one of Apple TV+'s most expensive original productions.