New MacBook Air Coming This Week: What to Expect

Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a new product announcement this week, sharing a short video that says "there's something in the Air." Based on the "Air" wording and the timing of the launch, it sounds like we're going to get new M4 MacBook Air models.

Design

Apple will continue to offer the ‌MacBook Air‌ in two sizes, including 13 inches and 15 inches. We are not expecting notable design updates, and there have been no rumors of a new look.



The upcoming M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ models will likely look identical to the current models, as Apple does not refresh the design of the machines super often. The last ‌MacBook Air‌ design refresh came in 2022, so it's only been three years.



Display

Apple uses mini-LED display technology for the MacBook Pro, but that's likely to stay a premium feature. We're expecting the ‌MacBook Air‌ to continue to use the same Liquid Retina Display technology (aka LED) as the current model.

With the recent ‌MacBook Pro‌ refresh, Apple added a nano-texture matte display upgrade option. It's possible we could see the same option offered for the ‌MacBook Air‌, but it's no guarantee because that also might remain a premium option.



M4 Chip

We've already seen the M4 chip in multiple products, including the ‌MacBook Pro‌, iMac, iPad Pro, and Mac mini, so it won't be a surprise when it's added to the ‌MacBook Air‌.



The M4 chip has up to a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine. It's built on TSMC's upgraded 3-nanometer process, and was designed with Apple Intelligence in mind. The M4 will outperform the M3 chip, but it won't be a shocking upgrade. We can expect modest improvements in CPU and GPU, with improvements up to 25 percent.



RAM

The ‌MacBook Air‌'s RAM now starts at 16GB instead of 8GB, a change that Apple made last year. We aren't expecting any changes here, and the new ‌MacBook Air‌ machines will also start with 16GB RAM.



Battery Life

With the efficiency improvements brought by the M4 chip, the ‌MacBook Air‌ could see battery life gains. The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, for example, lasts for up to 24 hours when streaming video or 16 hours when browsing the web.



FaceTime Camera

Apple updated the ‌MacBook Pro‌ with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, and it's possible we'll get the same update with the ‌MacBook Air‌. The camera supports Center Stage, a feature for FaceTime and other video apps that is designed to keep you centered in a video chat even as you move around the room.

The camera will also likely support Desk View, which provides an overhead view of your desk so you can do demonstrations.



Thunderbolt Ports

Current ‌MacBook Air‌ models have two Thunderbolt 3 ports, but the next-generation models could get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, which would be an upgrade for both speed and connectivity.

The new ‌MacBook Pro‌ models support up to two external displays when the device's lid is open, and the ‌MacBook Air‌ should have the same specifications.



Pricing

The M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ is priced starting at $1,099, and there are no pricing changes rumored.



M2 MacBook Air Discontinuation

Apple still sells a ‌MacBook Air‌ with an M2 chip, and it's priced starting at $999. It's possible the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ will get discontinued with an M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ taking its place, though Apple could opt to keep the ‌M2‌ model around if upgrading to M3 chips would make the machine too expensive.



Other "Air" Products?

It's the M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ that's ready to launch imminently, but Apple could also surprise us. There are, after all, multiple Apple products with "Air" in the name, some of which are due for an update.

The iPad Air is set to be updated this spring, for example, and the AirTags are going to get a refresh at some point in 2025.



Apple's Announcement

Apple doesn't seem to be planning for a spring event this year, and the iPhone 16e was announced via press release and accompanying videos. We're expecting the same release procedure for the ‌MacBook Air‌, with the device set to come out as soon as tomorrow.