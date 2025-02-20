World's Thinnest Foldable Phone Launches in Europe and Asia

Oppo has launched the Find N5, the world's thinnest foldable phone yet. When closed, the book-style foldable measures 8.93mm. That's less than a millimeter thicker than an iPhone 16 Pro, and thinner than the Honor Magic V3, which was the previous record holder.



The device is barely thicker than its USB-C port. Indeed, Oppo has suggested that the obstacle to making it any thinner is now "the limit of the charging port." It's already thinner than a headphone jack, which is probably why there isn't one.

When opened, the Find N5 is 4.21mm at its thinnest point, which is actually thicker than the new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold phone at 3.66mm – so the "world's thinnest" claim only applies when the Find N5 is closed. It has a 6.62-inch outer screen, a titanium hinge, and a 8.2-inch square inner LTPO display, which (as Marques Brownlee notes) is more screen real estate than an iPad mini.

On the back is a ring triple camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). That's accompanied by a smaller 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The Find N5 has IPX6, X8, and X9 ratings, so it can survive immersion and sprayed water, but not dust or dirt. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 5,600mAh battery, and the whole package weighs in at a relatively light 229 grams. However, it will also make your wallet lighter – the phone's starting price is 2,499 Singapore dollars, which is around $1,867 USD.

In addition to the slim profile, the Find N5 can connect to a Mac for file transfers and remote control using Oppo's O Plus Connect app on the Mac, according to The Verge.

Except for the US, the Find N5 is available in markets globally, including Europe and Asia. The phone was expected to be re-branded as the OnePlus Open 2 in the US, but Oppo's sister brand says it has no plans to launch a foldable phone this year, so it looks like Americans will miss out.



The smartphone market is fascinated with thinness right now. Samsung recently teased its super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, following reports that Apple is planning to launch a so-called iPhone 17 Air in September. The rumored device, which will replace the Plus model in its next-generation iPhone 17 lineup, is expected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone to date.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick at its thinnest point, which likely means that it will have a 5.5mm chassis with a thicker rear camera bump area.