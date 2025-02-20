Apple Already Testing a C2 Modem for iPhones, According to Leaker

Apple is already testing its second-generation C2 modem for future iPhone models, according to a leaker with a proven track record.



A private account on X with a history of sharing accurate information said the C2 modem has a C4020 identifier within Apple, which seems to confirm that it already exists. However, the leaker did not provide any further details.

The leaker has requested that we not link to their private account in our coverage of their posts.

Apple has publicly confirmed that it starts developing new iPhone chips several years in advance of them launching, so it is not surprising that the company is allegedly working on a C2 modem. Apple's second-generation modem should offer faster and more reliable 5G connectivity, and it could be even more power efficient.

Apple said the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e is already the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever, contributing to the device having the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone ever, including the more expensive regular iPhone 16.

We are still waiting for C1 modem speed tests, but it is expected that Apple's first modem will be slower than Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X75 modem in other iPhones.

In an interview, Apple's chipmaking chief Johny Srouji said the C1 modem is just the "start," so the C2 modem will be the next chapter of the story.