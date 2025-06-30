Apple Will Delay Bringing New Features to Users in the EU
Apple will delay bringing some features to users in the European Union because regulations are making it increasingly difficult for it to do so, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Speaking at a workshop with EU officials and developers in Brussels earlier today, Apple's vice president of legal, Kyle Andeer, said, "We've already had to make the decision to delay the release of products and features, we announced this month for our EU customers." Users' security could be compromised if the company is obliged to open up its ecosystem to competitors, he added.
Tools such as "visited places" in the Maps app will not be available in the EU when iOS 26 is released later this year. Apple said it is still determining which features may not be available in the EU, and is working to find solutions to deliver them as swiftly as possible.
Apple has to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is designed to curb the market power so-called "gatekeeper" technology companies by opening up their platforms. Apple profusely disagrees with the implementation of the DMA and argues that it degrades the quality of its products, exposes users to security and privacy risks, and makes rolling out updates in the EU more complicated.
Andeer said that the changes Apple has had to make to bring its products into compliance with the rules "create real privacy, security, safety risks to our users." An EU official present at the meeting apparently said the regulator and Apple disagree on the reach of the DMA and potential security risks.
