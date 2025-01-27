Apple Releases visionOS 2.3
Apple today released visionOS 2.3, the third update to the visionOS 2 operating system that came out in September. visionOS 2.3 comes over a month after the launch of visionOS 2.2, and almost a year after the release of the Vision Pro headset.
visionOS 2.3 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option.
To install an update, the Vision Pro headset needs to be removed, and there is a software progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.
According to Apple's release notes, visionOS 2.3 includes bug fixes and security updates, and the software is recommended for all users.
More information on the Vision Pro and visionOS 2 can be found in our roundup.
