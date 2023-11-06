Apple Says There Won't Be a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon
Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon.
Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only all-in-one desktop computer. For customers who want a larger or higher-end desktop, Apple recommends pairing the 27-inch Studio Display with a Mac Studio or Mac mini.
From the report:
Apple will not be making an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac to replace the Intel-equipped model that it discontinued in 2022. The company is instead focusing the iMac line around the 24-inch model that was first released in early 2021 and just updated with the new M3 processor this fall.
Apple PR representative Starlayne Meza confirmed the company's plans to The Verge. The company encourages those who have been holding out hope for a larger iMac to consider the Studio Display and Mac Studio or Mac mini.
Apple has only ruled out a new 27-inch iMac, so a larger-screened iMac is still possible. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was still developing an iMac Pro with a 32-inch display for release in late 2024 or in 2025. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also expects a 32-inch iMac with mini-LED display backlighting to launch in 2025.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. iOS 17.1.1 will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues the update will address. The update could include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the first iOS 17.2 beta,...
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Apple recently claimed that Safari is three different browsers in effort to avoid regulation in the European Union (via The Register). The claim came as part of a response to the European Union in August, just before the European Commission designated many of Apple's iOS, App Store, and Safari as gatekeeper platforms. This classification means that Apple now has to ensure that these...
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Apple is preparing a fix for an issue causing some Apple Watches to experience excessive battery drain after being updated to watchOS 10.1, the company said today in an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers. In the memo, which MacRumors obtained from multiple sources, Apple said the issue will be fixed in a watchOS update that is "coming soon." Apple did not provide...
Apple in October announced an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. So when will the rest of Apple's Mac lineup be updated to the latest M3 processors, and will they be worth the wait? Now that Apple's "Scary Fast" event has passed, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they might fit into...
Top Rated Comments
Breaking news: Apple PR recommends customers purchase products that exist right now
I went from a 27” iMac to a Mac Studio and Studio Display when they launched. I‘m actually happier with this setup. With the iMac form I had to hold onto it a bit longer to justify the cost of upgrading.
The Mac Studio and Studio Display I bought cost about the same as a loaded iMac Pro, but it should be less expensive to upgrade just the computer moving forward while keeping the display longer.
It's not 27"... and that's what was asked.
If only the ladies believed that logic.