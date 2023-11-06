Apple Says There Won't Be a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon

Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon.



Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only all-in-one desktop computer. For customers who want a larger or higher-end desktop, Apple recommends pairing the 27-inch Studio Display with a Mac Studio or Mac mini.

From the report:

Apple will not be making an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac to replace the Intel-equipped model that it discontinued in 2022. The company is instead focusing the iMac line around the 24-inch model that was first released in early 2021 and just updated with the new M3 processor this fall. Apple PR representative Starlayne Meza confirmed the company's plans to The Verge. The company encourages those who have been holding out hope for a larger iMac to consider the Studio Display and Mac Studio or Mac mini.

Apple has only ruled out a new 27-inch iMac, so a larger-screened iMac is still possible. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was still developing an iMac Pro with a 32-inch display for release in late 2024 or in 2025. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also expects a 32-inch iMac with mini-LED display backlighting to launch in 2025.