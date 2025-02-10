Powerbeats Pro 2 Given to Customer Early, Expected to Debut Tomorrow

Apple's long-awaited Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally expected to be announced this Tuesday. Ahead of time, one lucky Walmart customer was able to get their hands on the earbuds early, according to a Reddit post that surfaced over the weekend.

A leaked image of the Powerbeats Pro 2 in Electric Orange

"My local Walmart had them in the cage," the Reddit user explained. "I asked if I can buy them [and] he said yes."

Apple already shared a Powerbeats Pro 2 teaser video last year, revealing that the earbuds have a slimmer and more vertical design compared to the original Powerbeats Pro from 2019. Other rumored features include the H2 chip from the AirPods Pro 2, heart rate monitoring for workouts, new color options like Electric Orange, and more.

With the H2 chip, the Powerbeats Pro 2 should offer improved active noise cancellation, better sound quality, and longer battery life.

In the United States, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are expected to cost $249.