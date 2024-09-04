Beats Teases New Powerbeats Pro 2 Coming Next Year
Beats today teased that new Powerbeats Pro 2 are coming next year, but it did not share a specific release date for the wireless headphones.
MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani can be seen wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2 in a clip shared on social media platforms like Instagram and X. They look similar to the existing Powerbeats Pro released in 2019, but have a more vertical, slimmer design. Beats did not reveal any new features or other specific details about the Powerbeats Pro 2 at this time.
Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused version of AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit. Key features of the current Powerbeats Pro include the H1 chip that debuted in the AirPods 2, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, up to nine hours of battery life, and silicone ear tips with four size options.
While we do not know what to expect from the Powerbeats Pro 2 at this time, plausible upgrades based on other Beats headphones models released over the past two years include improved sound, longer battery life, a USB-C charging case, and improved cross-platform compatibility with Android features like Find My Device.
Beats will likely continue to tease the Powerbeats Pro 2 headphones over time, so we should learn more about them in the coming months.
Popular Stories
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...