Beats Teases New Powerbeats Pro 2 Coming Next Year

Beats today teased that new Powerbeats Pro 2 are coming next year, but it did not share a specific release date for the wireless headphones.



MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani can be seen wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2 in a clip shared on social media platforms like Instagram and X. They look similar to the existing Powerbeats Pro released in 2019, but have a more vertical, slimmer design. Beats did not reveal any new features or other specific details about the Powerbeats Pro 2 at this time.

Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused version of AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit. Key features of the current Powerbeats Pro include the H1 chip that debuted in the AirPods 2, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, up to nine hours of battery life, and silicone ear tips with four size options.

Built for Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/78Vz7ondq5 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) September 4, 2024

While we do not know what to expect from the Powerbeats Pro 2 at this time, plausible upgrades based on other Beats headphones models released over the past two years include improved sound, longer battery life, a USB-C charging case, and improved cross-platform compatibility with Android features like Find My Device.

Beats will likely continue to tease the Powerbeats Pro 2 headphones over time, so we should learn more about them in the coming months.