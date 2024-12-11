macOS Sequoia 15.2 Confirms New M4 MacBook Air Models Are Coming

Apple today made a mistake with its macOS Sequoia 15.2 update, releasing the software for two Macs that have yet to be launched. There is a software file for "Mac16,12" and "Mac16,13," which are upcoming MacBook Air models.



The leaked software references the "‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)," confirming that new M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ models are in development and are likely not too far off from launching.

It's been widely rumored that Apple is working to bring the M4 chips to its entire Mac lineup, and the ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to get an M4 refresh in the spring of 2025, so sometime between March and June.

We are not expecting to see design updates for the ‌MacBook Air‌, and the refresh will focus on the internals, namely the new M4 chip upgrade.