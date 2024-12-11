macOS Sequoia 15.2 Confirms New M4 MacBook Air Models Are Coming

by

Apple today made a mistake with its macOS Sequoia 15.2 update, releasing the software for two Macs that have yet to be launched. There is a software file for "Mac16,12" and "Mac16,13," which are upcoming MacBook Air models.

macbook air m2 13 inch
The leaked software references the "‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)," confirming that new M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ models are in development and are likely not too far off from launching.

It's been widely rumored that Apple is working to bring the M4 chips to its entire Mac lineup, and the ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to get an M4 refresh in the spring of 2025, so sometime between March and June.

We are not expecting to see design updates for the ‌MacBook Air‌, and the refresh will focus on the internals, namely the new M4 chip upgrade.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: 15" MacBook Air (Neutral), 13" MacBook Air (Caution)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

Apple Announces iOS 18.2 Launching Today With These New Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 5:23 am PST by
Apple has announced that iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will be released today following more than six weeks of beta testing. For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, the update introduces additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for creating custom emoji, Image Playground and Image Wand for generating images, and ChatGPT integration for Siri. There is also ...
Read Full Article56 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Versions of iOS 18.2 and More With Genmoji, Image Playground and ChatGPT Integration

Monday December 9, 2024 10:06 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, a week after releasing the first RCs. The first iOS 18.2 RC had a build number of 22C150, while the second RC's build number is 22C151. Release candidates represent the final version of beta software that's expected to see a ...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone SE 4 Single Camera Thumb 3

iPhone SE 4 Said to Feature 48MP Rear Lens, 12MP TrueDepth Camera

Monday December 9, 2024 4:48 am PST by
Apple's forthcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front, according to details revealed in a new Korean supply chain report. ET News reports that Korea-based LG Innotek is the main supplier of the front and rear camera modules for the more budget-friendly ~$400 device, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of...
Read Full Article133 comments
iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.2

Thursday December 5, 2024 11:48 am PST by
Apple seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.2 today, which means it's going to see a public launch imminently. Release candidates represent the final version of new software that will be provided to the public should no last minute bugs be found, and Apple includes release notes with the RC launch. The iOS 18.2 release notes provide a look at all of the new features that are coming...
Read Full Article75 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

MacBook Pros With OLED Displays Won't Have a Notch, Roadmap Shows

Monday December 9, 2024 7:36 am PST by
Apple plans to remove the notch from the MacBook Pro in a few years from now, according to a roadmap shared by research firm Omdia. The roadmap shows that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in 2026 will have a hole-punch camera at the top of the display, instead of a notch. It is unclear if there would simply be a pinhole in the display, or if Apple would expand the iPhone's...
Read Full Article116 comments
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

20 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Friday December 6, 2024 4:42 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in the second week of December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls...
Read Full Article28 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected Next Year: Here's What We Know

Thursday November 28, 2024 3:30 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments
vipps nfc tap to pay iphone

World's First Apple Pay Alternative for iPhone Launches in Norway

Monday December 9, 2024 1:28 am PST by
Norwegian payment service Vipps has become the world's first company to launch a competing tap-to-pay solution to Apple Pay on iPhone, following Apple's agreement with European regulators to open up its NFC technology to third parties. Starting December 9, Vipps users in Norway can make contactless payments in stores using their iPhones. The service initially supports customers of SpareBank...
Read Full Article177 comments

Top Rated Comments

nicolas17 Avatar
nicolas17
28 minutes ago at 11:02 am

So no macOS 15.2 out today?
macOS 15.2 (24C101) is out today, you can go install it.

By mistake, they also released 15.2 (24C2101) supporting the MacBook Air M4.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Frantisekj Avatar
Frantisekj
31 minutes ago at 11:00 am
What a surprise ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigJohno Avatar
BigJohno
22 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Breaking news... The sun will rise tomorrow.... Clearly m4 MacBook airs are coming...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
34 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Hoping they offer the nano-texture upgrade on the Airs. I skipped it on the iMac I just got since I don't have any lighting issues where I use it. But I use my current Air in all kinds of places and reflections can get annoying.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neotint Avatar
neotint
22 minutes ago at 11:08 am
Hopefully it will get a RAM bump up to max of 64GB, 24 isn't enough for power users, multi-tasking, video editing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zdigital2015 Avatar
Zdigital2015
18 minutes ago at 11:12 am

Hopefully it will get a RAM bump up to max of 64GB, 24 isn't enough for power users, multi-tasking, video editing.
The M4 maxes out at 32GB of DRAM. You need to move to an M4 Max to get to 64GB of DRAM. For the target market, 24-32GB of DRAM is plenty. Regarding 24GB of DRAM, it is also plenty for power users, multitasking and video editing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments