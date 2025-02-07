Best Apple Deals of the Week: Best Prices of the Year Hit AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, Plus Apple Watch SE Discounts

by

This was one of the biggest weeks for Apple deals so far in 2025, headlined by up to $80 in savings across the AirPods lineup. You can still find these great deals online today, along with savings on Anker accessories, Apple Watch SE, Studio Display, and more.

AirPods

airpods purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $80 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.99

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

The best deals this week centered on AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, both of which are seeing the year's best prices so far on Amazon. You can get the AirPods 4 from $99.99 and the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 on Amazon.

Galaxy S25

samsung galaxy s25 purple

  • What's the deal? Save up to $1,250 when pre-ordering the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1,250 OFF
Samsung Galaxy S25 Smartphones

Samsung recently announced its new lineup of Galaxy S25 smartphones, and you can find multiple pre-order discounts and offers on Samsung's website. This includes up to $1,250 in trade-in credits and Samsung credits when pre-ordering the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Students can save an extra 5 percent on the new smartphones as well.

The high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced starting at $1,299.99 for 256GB, and you can save up to $1,250 on this model with trade-in credits and Samsung credits. If you trade in a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold6, or Z Fold5, you can get as much as $900 off the new S25 Ultra.

Additionally, if you select the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for free, and if you select the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for only $20. You'll find these offers if you scroll down on the Galaxy S25 Ultra page, under the "Start building healthy habits with Galaxy" section.

Anker

anker lantern puprle 2

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker charging accessories
  • Where can I get it? Anker and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DEALS
Anker Valentine's Day Sale

$50 OFF
Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern for $89.99

Anker began its Valentine's Day sale this week, and it has some notable discounts on wireless chargers, portable batteries, and more. You can also find a big discount on the popular Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern on Amazon, available for $89.99 ($50 off).

Apple Watch

apple watch se purple

  • What's the deal? Take $80 off Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

Amazon began the week with the return of all-time low prices on the Apple Watch SE, with $80 off both 40mm and 44mm GPS models.

Sonos

sonos ace purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to 25% off Sonos audio products
  • Where can I get it? Sonos
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 25% OFF
Sonos Super Bowl Sale

Sonos began its annual Super Bowl sale this week, offering up to 25 percent off select home theater audio equipment. This sale includes big discounts on popular products like the Sonos Arc and Sonos Ray soundbars, and it will end on February 9.

Studio Display

studio display purple

  • What's the deal? Take $299 off Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$299 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

$299 OFF
Nano-Texture Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,599.99

This week we saw the Apple Studio Display get discounted for the first time in 2025, and these all-time low prices are still available right now. The best deal is on the Standard Glass model for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

