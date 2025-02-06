Anker Valentine's Day Sale Offering Big Discounts on Charging Accessories

Anker this week debuted a new Valentine's Day sale, offering the chance for you to buy one Anker accessory and get another for 50 percent off. In addition to the BOGO offer, there are a few regularly discounted Anker devices in this sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In regards to the BOGO offer, you'll need to purchase one regularly priced item, and then when you add a second to your cart the lower-priced item will get a 50 percent markdown. You can activate this offer with multiple items in your cart, and as long as there are pairs of two accessories the lower-priced items will be eligible for a 50 percent discount.

This sale also features some matching Amazon discounts, including a low price on the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Lighting. You can get this accessory for just $89.99 with an on-page coupon this week, down from $139.99.

Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

