Anker Valentine's Day Sale Offering Big Discounts on Charging Accessories

by

Anker this week debuted a new Valentine's Day sale, offering the chance for you to buy one Anker accessory and get another for 50 percent off. In addition to the BOGO offer, there are a few regularly discounted Anker devices in this sale.

In regards to the BOGO offer, you'll need to purchase one regularly priced item, and then when you add a second to your cart the lower-priced item will get a 50 percent markdown. You can activate this offer with multiple items in your cart, and as long as there are pairs of two accessories the lower-priced items will be eligible for a 50 percent discount.

Anker Valentine's Day Sale

This sale also features some matching Amazon discounts, including a low price on the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Lighting. You can get this accessory for just $89.99 with an on-page coupon this week, down from $139.99.

Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern for $89.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

