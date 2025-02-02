Get Apple Watch SE for Just $169 During Amazon's Weekend Sale
Amazon is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.
MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon.
Amazon has nearly every 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE at this price, including multiple sizes of the Sport Band model and many Sport Loop models. Most are in stock and available to be delivered by early February.
Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at an all-time low price of $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00. This one is also available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum colors, and multiple band sizes.
If you're shopping for Apple Watch Series 10 models, you can also still find record low prices on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models on Amazon right now. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
