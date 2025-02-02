Amazon Takes $299 Off Apple Studio Display, Available From $1,299.99
Amazon is continuing its string of big discounts today with a return of the all-time low price on Apple Studio Display, available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the standard glass model with the VESA Mount Adapter for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, while the tilt- and height-adjustable stand model is available for $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00. In regards to the VESA model, this is another new all-time low price on the display.
If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Amazon also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,599.99, down from $1,899.00, which is a solid second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass. There's also discounts on both the VESA mount and tilt- and height-adjustable stand models.
The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!