Amazon Takes $299 Off Apple Studio Display, Available From $1,299.99

Amazon is continuing its string of big discounts today with a return of the all-time low price on Apple Studio Display, available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.

You can get the standard glass model with the VESA Mount Adapter for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, while the tilt- and height-adjustable stand model is available for $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00. In regards to the VESA model, this is another new all-time low price on the display.

If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Amazon also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,599.99, down from $1,899.00, which is a solid second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass. There's also discounts on both the VESA mount and tilt- and height-adjustable stand models.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.

