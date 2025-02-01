Sonos Offers Up to 25% Off Home Theater Audio Equipment Ahead of Super Bowl

Sonos has kicked off its first major sale of 2025, offering up to 25 percent off select home theater audio equipment through February 9. This includes discounts on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($749), as well as various discounted bundles, many of which are deals we haven't tracked since the holidays.

This sale includes Sonos product bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. There are also a few products available outside of a bundle, including the Sonos Arc for $749 ($150 off), Ray Soundbar for $179 ($100 off), and Era 100 Smart Speaker for $199 ($50 off).

Sonos very rarely offers discounts this steep on its website, so it'll likely be quite a long time before these deals return after this sale ends on February 9. We've accumulated a few of the devices in the sale below, but be sure to browse this landing page on the Sonos website for everything being discounted.



Sonos Home Theater Sale

Bundles

