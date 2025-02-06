iOS 18.3.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

by

Apple is internally testing iOS 18.3.1 for iPhones, according to our website's analytics logs, which have been a consistently reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update should be released within the next few weeks.

iOS 18
iOS 18.3.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Apple Intelligence notification summaries for news and entertainment apps are temporarily disabled on iOS 18.3 due to issues with inaccurate summaries, but it is unclear if they will be turned back on in iOS 18.3.1, or in a later update.

We are still waiting for Apple to seed the first iOS 18.4 beta this month. That update is expected to introduce several Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri, new emoji, the ability for EU users to set default map and translation apps, and more. Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, following beta testing.

Top Rated Comments

MrWeenus Avatar
MrWeenus
1 hour ago at 07:41 am
Please do one for macOS as well. iMessage has been completely broken since updating.

Super delayed messages (iPhone, watch and iPad gets it minutes before Mac does).
Reinstalling macOS never prompts messages.app to share focus status
Even if read receipts are enabled globally, they are not turned on per conversation, even for new conversations.

apple u done goofed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
47 minutes ago at 07:59 am

I am always excited for ".1" updates. They always bring revolutionary features! ;) /s
as of lately, not even the major updates bring a lot of revolutionary features. :(
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
47 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Perhaps there will be a .2 for those? ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phuklok1 Avatar
phuklok1
46 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Apple, please update the music app! we are on the 18th revision of IOS. It is plain laziness and stupidity to not have a manual (10 band for example) EQ. For that matter the EQ setting should be remembered per bluetooth device, so it will work with any earbuds, speakers, car stereo, etc without having to mess with the device each time.

seriously, how much power do these devices have and music is stuck in an ipod time-warp, arguably worse. also, why not swiping motions for changing tracks while we're at it. These ridiculously easy changes would probably take less than an hour of your app engineering time....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments