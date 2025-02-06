iOS 18.3.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Apple is internally testing iOS 18.3.1 for iPhones, according to our website's analytics logs, which have been a consistently reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update should be released within the next few weeks.



iOS 18.3.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Apple Intelligence notification summaries for news and entertainment apps are temporarily disabled on iOS 18.3 due to issues with inaccurate summaries, but it is unclear if they will be turned back on in iOS 18.3.1, or in a later update.

We are still waiting for Apple to seed the first iOS 18.4 beta this month. That update is expected to introduce several Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri, new emoji, the ability for EU users to set default map and translation apps, and more. Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, following beta testing.