iOS 18.3 Temporarily Removes Notification Summaries for News

With the iOS 18.3 update, Apple made several changes to the Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries feature that aggregates incoming notifications into a single quick-access message.



For now, Notification Summaries for the News and Entertainment category have been temporarily disabled, and Apple is working on improvements. Notification Summaries for news will return in a future software update.

In the Settings app, when a user activates Notification Summaries, Apple has added a warning that this is a beta feature and that there could be errors.

For summaries that are still available through ‌Apple Intelligence‌, the text is now italicized as a way to distinguish them from traditional notifications.

There is also now an option to manage whether notifications are summarized for an app right from the Lock Screen.