iOS 18.3 Temporarily Removes Notification Summaries for News
With the iOS 18.3 update, Apple made several changes to the Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries feature that aggregates incoming notifications into a single quick-access message.
For now, Notification Summaries for the News and Entertainment category have been temporarily disabled, and Apple is working on improvements. Notification Summaries for news will return in a future software update.
In the Settings app, when a user activates Notification Summaries, Apple has added a warning that this is a beta feature and that there could be errors.
For summaries that are still available through Apple Intelligence, the text is now italicized as a way to distinguish them from traditional notifications.
There is also now an option to manage whether notifications are summarized for an app right from the Lock Screen.
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope.
Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far.
The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
