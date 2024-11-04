Apple Suggests iOS 18.4 Will Allow iPhone Users in EU to Set Default Maps and Translation Apps

In a recent document outlining the steps it has taken to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple revealed that it will allow iPhone and iPad users in the EU to set default navigation and translation apps starting in "spring 2025." That timeframe suggests these options will be added in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, which should be released in April.



Apple had already announced that iPhone and iPad users in the EU would be able to set default navigation and translation apps in "future software updates," but it did not share a more specific timeframe for these options until now.

Once the iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates are released, iPhone and iPad users in the EU should be able to set default navigation and translation apps through the new "Default Apps" section in the Settings app on the devices. For example, users should be able to choose Google Maps, Waze, or other options as their default navigation app, instead of Apple Maps. Likewise, they should be able to choose Google Translate, Microsoft Translator, or other options as their default translation app, instead of Apple's Translate app.

As of the iOS 18.2 beta, iPhone users in the EU can already set a default browser app, mail app, app marketplace, phone calls app, messaging app, password manager app, and set default options for call filtering and software keyboards.

Apple's compliance document was released to the public today alongside the European Commission's announcement that it will be assessing whether Apple's changes to iPadOS effectively comply with the Digital Markets Act.