When Will Apple Release the iOS 18.4 Beta?

by

On January 27, Apple released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, which means we're now ready for a new round of beta testing. The next betas are rumored to have important new Siri Apple Intelligence features, so when can we expect the software?

Generic iOS 18
There are typically few pauses between beta updates, and Apple often seeds a new beta just a day or two after new software comes out. That's not always the case, though, and sometimes we're left waiting for a couple of weeks. With significant features coming in iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4, there's a possibility that there could be a delay before the betas are introduced.

In past years, there have also been some .4 updates with key features, and historical release cycles can give us some insight into when we might see the .4 betas this year.

  • iOS 17.3 release to iOS 17.4 beta - 3 days
  • iOS 16.3 release to iOS 16.4 beta - 24 days
  • iOS 15.3 release to iOS 15.4 beta - 1 day
  • iOS 14.3 release to iOS 14.4 beta - 2 days
  • iOS 13.3 release to iOS 13.4 beta - 57 days

Expected iOS 18.4 Features

Given that we're still waiting on some of the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that Apple announced at WWDC in June, and that Apple has already mentioned that some new capabilities will be coming in April, it's not too hard to figure out what could be included in iOS 18.4.

Apple Intelligence

Apple plans to add new functionality to ‌Siri‌, which should make ‌Siri‌ more capable.

‌Siri‌ Personal Context

‌Siri‌ will be able to keep track of your emails, messages, files, photos, and more, learning more about you to help you complete tasks and keep track of what you've been sent.

  • Show me the files Eric sent me last week.
  • Find the email where Eric mentioned ice skating.
  • Find the books that Eric recommended to me.
  • Where's the recipe that Eric sent me?
  • What's my passport number?

‌Siri‌ Onscreen Awareness

‌Siri‌ will be able to tell what's on your screen and complete actions involving whatever you're looking at. If someone texts you an address, for example, you can tell ‌Siri‌ to add it to their contact card. Or if you're looking at a photo and want to send it to someone, you can ask ‌Siri‌ to do it for you.

This is separate from the feature where you can have ‌Siri‌ capture a screenshot and send it to ChatGPT.

Deeper App Integration with ‌Siri‌

‌Siri‌ will be able to do more in and across apps, performing actions and completing tasks that are just not possible with the personal assistant right now. We don't have a full picture of what ‌Siri‌ will be capable of, but Apple has provided a few examples of what to expect.

  • Moving files from one app to another.
  • Editing a photo and then sending it to someone.
  • Get directions and also sharing the ETA with someone at the same time.
  • Sending an email draft.

More Countries

Apple is planning to expand ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to additional countries, with the feature set to be available in languages that include English (India), English (Singapore), Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Emoji

Apple's .4 updates typically introduce new emoji characters. Right now, we're waiting on the Unicode 16 emoji, which includes face with bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter.

Unicode 16 Emoji Feature

Digital Markets Act Changes in EU

iPhone users in the European Union may get the option to change their default navigation and translate apps as Apple is planning to add support for this functionality in spring 2025.

iOS 18.4 Release Date

After a beta testing period that spans through March, Apple will likely release iOS 18.4 in April. Previously, the company said that ‌Apple Intelligence‌ will be available in new languages in an update coming in April 2025, which aligns with the iOS 18.4 testing period and subsequent launch date.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

airpods 4 blue

Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

Monday January 27, 2025 11:17 am PST by
Apple regularly releases new firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, but the company has historically provided limited information on how to initiate an update. That changed today, and Apple updated its AirPods firmware support page with more specific instructions. Prior to today, here's what Apple said on the subject: Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your...
Read Full Article58 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.3 Available as Soon as Today With These New Features

Monday January 27, 2025 6:35 am PST by
Update: Apple has released iOS 18.3. In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.3 is "upcoming." According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Stores are being instructed to update the software on demo devices today, so iOS 18.3 should be released either today or within the next few days. Below, we recap everything new...
Read Full Article19 comments
tvOS 18 Thumb 3

Apple Releases tvOS 18.3

Monday January 27, 2025 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 18.3, the newest version of the tvOS 18 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 18.3 comes more than a month after Apple released tvOS 18.2, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software....
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 28, 2025 11:48 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.3 With Visual Intelligence and Notification Summary Improvements

Monday January 27, 2025 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, the third major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 software that came out last year. iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 come six weeks after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.4 for...
Read Full Article112 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's MacBook Pro

Monday January 27, 2025 4:25 am PST by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article110 comments
ipad january sale

Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $300 Off M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, and iPad Mini 7

Tuesday January 28, 2025 7:32 am PST by
Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the new iPad mini 7, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season in many cases. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article25 comments

Top Rated Comments

LordArchie Avatar
LordArchie
47 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
I'm going with next Tuesday, but a Thursday (tomorrow) would be cool
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
45 minutes ago at 03:16 pm

I'm going with next Tuesday, but a Thursday (tomorrow) would be cool
I agree it seams Logic… I don’t think apple will wait a lot since they have released 18.1 and 18.2 betas earlier!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
segfaultdotorg Avatar
segfaultdotorg
43 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
I bet they release it before the iOS 18.5 beta!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments