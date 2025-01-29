When Will Apple Release the iOS 18.4 Beta?

On January 27, Apple released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, which means we're now ready for a new round of beta testing. The next betas are rumored to have important new Siri Apple Intelligence features, so when can we expect the software?



There are typically few pauses between beta updates, and Apple often seeds a new beta just a day or two after new software comes out. That's not always the case, though, and sometimes we're left waiting for a couple of weeks. With significant features coming in iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4, there's a possibility that there could be a delay before the betas are introduced.

In past years, there have also been some .4 updates with key features, and historical release cycles can give us some insight into when we might see the .4 betas this year.

iOS 17.3 release to iOS 17.4 beta - 3 days

- 3 days iOS 16.3 release to iOS 16.4 beta - 24 days

- 24 days iOS 15.3 release to iOS 15.4 beta - 1 day

- 1 day iOS 14.3 release to iOS 14.4 beta - 2 days

- 2 days iOS 13.3 release to iOS 13.4 beta - 57 days

Expected iOS 18.4 Features

Given that we're still waiting on some of the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that Apple announced at WWDC in June, and that Apple has already mentioned that some new capabilities will be coming in April, it's not too hard to figure out what could be included in iOS 18.4.



Apple Intelligence

Apple plans to add new functionality to ‌Siri‌, which should make ‌Siri‌ more capable.

‌Siri‌ Personal Context

‌Siri‌ will be able to keep track of your emails, messages, files, photos, and more, learning more about you to help you complete tasks and keep track of what you've been sent.

Show me the files Eric sent me last week.

Find the email where Eric mentioned ice skating.

Find the books that Eric recommended to me.

Where's the recipe that Eric sent me?

What's my passport number?

‌Siri‌ Onscreen Awareness

‌Siri‌ will be able to tell what's on your screen and complete actions involving whatever you're looking at. If someone texts you an address, for example, you can tell ‌Siri‌ to add it to their contact card. Or if you're looking at a photo and want to send it to someone, you can ask ‌Siri‌ to do it for you.

This is separate from the feature where you can have ‌Siri‌ capture a screenshot and send it to ChatGPT.

Deeper App Integration with ‌Siri‌

‌Siri‌ will be able to do more in and across apps, performing actions and completing tasks that are just not possible with the personal assistant right now. We don't have a full picture of what ‌Siri‌ will be capable of, but Apple has provided a few examples of what to expect.

Moving files from one app to another.

Editing a photo and then sending it to someone.

Get directions and also sharing the ETA with someone at the same time.

Sending an email draft.

More Countries

Apple is planning to expand ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to additional countries, with the feature set to be available in languages that include English (India), English (Singapore), Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.



Emoji

Apple's .4 updates typically introduce new emoji characters. Right now, we're waiting on the Unicode 16 emoji, which includes face with bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter.





Digital Markets Act Changes in EU

iPhone users in the European Union may get the option to change their default navigation and translate apps as Apple is planning to add support for this functionality in spring 2025.



iOS 18.4 Release Date

After a beta testing period that spans through March, Apple will likely release iOS 18.4 in April. Previously, the company said that ‌Apple Intelligence‌ will be available in new languages in an update coming in April 2025, which aligns with the iOS 18.4 testing period and subsequent launch date.