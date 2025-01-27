Apple Releases iOS 18.3 With Visual Intelligence and Notification Summary Improvements
Apple today released iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, the third major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 software that came out last year. iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 come six weeks after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.4 for iPads that aren't able to run iPadOS 18.
For iPhone 16 models, iOS 18.3 adds Visual Intelligence support for adding events to the Calendar app and identifying plants and animals. The update removes Apple Intelligence Notification summaries for news and entertainment apps in an effort to prevent misleading alerts, plus it italicizes all summaries done by Apple Intelligence.
There are also several bug fixes, and a change to the Calculator app. Apple's release notes are below.
Visual intelligence with Camera Control (All iPhone 16 models)
- Add an event to Calendar from a poster or flyer
- Easily identify plants and animals
Notification summaries (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)
- Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen
- Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph
- Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available
This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: - Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again
- Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request
- Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:
https://support.apple.com/100100
We are expecting iOS 18.3 to be followed with an iOS 18.4 beta that includes new Apple Intelligence features for Siri.
