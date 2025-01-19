Apple's Redesigned Mail App is Expanding to the Mac — Here's When

Apple plans to expand the iPhone's redesigned Mail app to the Mac starting with macOS 15.4, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The first macOS 15.4 beta should be made available in the coming weeks, and Apple has previously suggested that the iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 series of software updates will be released to the public in April.

The revamped Mail app debuted on all iPhones compatible with iOS 18.2 last year, but it remains curiously absent on the iPad and Mac. Apple even showed off an image of mail categorization on the Mac last year, but it has yet to arrive.

The upgraded Mail app automatically sorts emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions categories, but not everyone loves this new functionality, and fortunately it can be turned off on the iPhone if desired.

Mail categorization is currently only available in English. While the feature relies on on-device artificial intelligence, the redesigned Mail app does not require a device with Apple Intelligence support. For example, mail categorization is available on all iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 18.2, going back to the iPhone XS.

No word on when mail categories will expand to the iPad. Perhaps with iPadOS 15.4.