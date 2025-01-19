Apple's Redesigned Mail App is Expanding to the Mac — Here's When

by

Apple plans to expand the iPhone's redesigned Mail app to the Mac starting with macOS 15.4, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

mail categories macos
The first macOS 15.4 beta should be made available in the coming weeks, and Apple has previously suggested that the iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 series of software updates will be released to the public in April.

The revamped Mail app debuted on all iPhones compatible with iOS 18.2 last year, but it remains curiously absent on the iPad and Mac. Apple even showed off an image of mail categorization on the Mac last year, but it has yet to arrive.

The upgraded Mail app automatically sorts emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions categories, but not everyone loves this new functionality, and fortunately it can be turned off on the iPhone if desired.

Mail categorization is currently only available in English. While the feature relies on on-device artificial intelligence, the redesigned Mail app does not require a device with Apple Intelligence support. For example, mail categorization is available on all iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 18.2, going back to the iPhone XS.

No word on when mail categories will expand to the iPad. Perhaps with iPadOS 15.4.

Top Rated Comments

switz Avatar
switz
24 minutes ago at 06:06 am
Another unwanted feature......
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
27 minutes ago at 06:04 am
To be honest I’m not a big fan of it on the iPhone. I hate that Gmail category thing and I hate it here. Just show me my emails in order. Just me I know.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
I turned off the feature that separates the emails, I just want it to show all of them
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zedsdead Avatar
zedsdead
13 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I also turn this off - if you use it great, but not for me.

I would much prefer they focus on bugs fixes and performance, better UI for signatures and font resizing, better integration with other services, etc…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tlab Avatar
tlab
12 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I tried this for one day on my iPhone and then switched it off. Nothing like a feature that somehow makes email management feel like even more of a chore.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
10 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Oh, why so much negativity? It’s a “must have” feature! Because, you know, . . . . AI!!! ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments