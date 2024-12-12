iOS 18.2 Mail Sorting Features Strangely Absent on iPad and Mac

Apple's new Mail sorting features in iOS 18.2 are notably absent from both iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sonoma 15.2, raising questions about the company's rollout strategy for the email management system.



The new feature automatically sorts emails into four distinct categories: Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions, with the aim of helping iPhone users better organize their inboxes. Devices that support Apple Intelligence also surface priority messages as part of the new system.

Users on iPhone who updated to iOS 18.2 have the features. However, iPad and Mac users who updated their devices with the software that Apple released concurrently with iOS 18.2 will have noticed their absence. iPhone users can easily switch between categorized and traditional list views, but iPad and Mac users are limited to the standard chronological inbox layout.

The omission is especially odd because Apple used an example of the feature running in macOS when it announced in late October the first set of Apple Intelligence features available with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Noting the disparity, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that engineering resources might be behind the selective rollout, rather than technical limitations. Indeed, implementing the feature on iPad in particular shouldn't require significant additional development effort.

Definitely an odd omission that the new Mail sorting is available in iOS 18.2 but not on iPad/Mac. It doesn’t seem there would be any reason to make it iPhone exclusive other than engineering resources - and I’d assume, at least on the iPad, cross compatibility isn’t that big of… — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 12, 2024

Apple typically strives to maintain feature parity across its ecosystem, particularly for core applications like Mail, so it remains a curious state of affairs, and Apple has not provided any updated timeline for when the new Mail features might expand to other platforms.