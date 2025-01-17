Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Pencil Pro Hits $99 Plus Discounts on MacBook Air and AirTag

by

Amazon this week dropped the Apple Pencil Pro back down to $99.00, a match of the accessory's all-time low price. We're still tracking this deal, plus solid savings on MacBook Air, AirTag, and more.

Hero0015Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro blue

  • What's the deal? Get $30 off Apple Pencil Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

Apple Pencil Pro dropped to $99.00 on Amazon this week, and it's still available today at this record low price. This is the first major discount on the stylus that we've tracked in 2025.

AirTag

airtag blue 2

  • What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99

Early in the week, Amazon discounted the AirTag 4-Pack to $69.99, and this all-time low price is still available today.

MacBook Air

macbook air blue

  • What's the deal? Get $200 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (16GB/256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,099.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,299.00

Amazon and Best Buy introduced solid $200 discounts across the M2 and M3 MacBook Air lineup this week, starting at just $799.00 for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at Best Buy.

Jackery

jackery blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Jackery accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1,500 OFF
Jackery Deals at Amazon

Jackery has quite a few big discounts across its portable power station lineup this week, available only on Amazon. All of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price at checkout.

