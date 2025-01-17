Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Pencil Pro Hits $99 Plus Discounts on MacBook Air and AirTag

Amazon this week dropped the Apple Pencil Pro back down to $99.00, a match of the accessory's all-time low price. We're still tracking this deal, plus solid savings on MacBook Air, AirTag, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Pencil Pro

What's the deal? Get $30 off Apple Pencil Pro

Get $30 off Apple Pencil Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Apple Pencil Pro dropped to $99.00 on Amazon this week, and it's still available today at this record low price. This is the first major discount on the stylus that we've tracked in 2025.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack

Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Early in the week, Amazon discounted the AirTag 4-Pack to $69.99, and this all-time low price is still available today.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Get $200 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air

Get $200 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Best Buy and Amazon

Amazon and Best Buy introduced solid $200 discounts across the M2 and M3 MacBook Air lineup this week, starting at just $799.00 for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at Best Buy.



Jackery

What's the deal? Save on Jackery accessories

Save on Jackery accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Jackery has quite a few big discounts across its portable power station lineup this week, available only on Amazon. All of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price at checkout.

