Amazon Takes $200 Off MacBook Air, Starting at $799
Amazon and Best Buy are discounting Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage down to $799.00 in every color. This is a $200 discount on the M2 MacBook Air, and neither sale requires any coupon code in order to see the final deal price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to past sales, this is a match of the all-time low price on this model of the M2 MacBook Air. Although this is a previous generation device, it remains in Apple's current lineup and will work great for anyone who doesn't need the performance gains introduced with the M3 chip, especially at this discounted price.
There are a few deals on the M3 MacBook Air, and these are all located at Amazon. You can get the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage for $1,099.00 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. Only the Space Gray color is available at this record low price.
Finally, if you are looking for a larger model, Amazon has the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in three colors on Amazon, and it's another match of the record low price on the M3 MacBook Air.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
