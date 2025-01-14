Apple Pencil Pro Hits $99.00 for the First Time in 2025

Apple Pencil Pro deals were prevalent in the lead-up to Black Friday last year, but quickly disappeared as the holiday season continued. It's now been over a month since we last saw a low price on the accessory, but this week Amazon has the stylus for $99.00, down from $129.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is just about $5 higher when compared to the all-time low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, but given that deals have been pretty rare recently, it's a great opportunity for anyone who's been waiting for a discount. This sale does not require any coupon codes to be clipped.

Apple Pencil Pro debuted last May with new features like squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, Find My support, and more. It's compatible with the M2 iPad Air, iPad mini 7, and M4 iPad Pro. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.