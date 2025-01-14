Amazon Introduces Big Savings on Portable Power Stations From Anker and Jackery
Today we're tracking a big selection of discounts on Anker's and Jackery's best portable power stations on Amazon, with as much as $1,500 in savings on these devices. These accessories are high-capacity portable batteries that can provide backup power to a wide variety of devices, from laptops to RVs.
In most cases, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon before you see the final deal price for deals from both brands. Once you do, the coupon code will be applied to the accessory in your cart, and at the checkout screen you will see the final sale price.
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus Mini - $199.99 with on-page coupon, down from $229.99
- Solar Generator 240 + Mini Solar Panel - $269.00 with on-page coupon, down from $349.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus + Solar Panel - $299.99 with on-page coupon, down from $399.99
- Explorer 500 - $529.00 with on-page coupon, down from $799.00
- Solar Generator 3000 PRO - $2,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $3,999.00
- Explorer 3000 Pro + 200W Solar Panels - $2,499.00 with on-page coupon, down from $3,999.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Kit with Expandable Battery and Solar Panels - $3,599.00 with on-page coupon, down from $4,999.00
Anker
- SOLIX C800 Power Station with Camping Lights - $449.00 with on-page coupon, down from $649.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station - $499.00 with on-page coupon, down from $998.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station - $1,099.00, down from $1,999.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $1,799.00 with on-page coupon, down from $2,899.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 200W Solar Panel - $1,599.00 with on-page coupon, down from $2,549.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station - $2,699.00, down from $3,999.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $3,499.00 with on-page coupon, down from $4,899.00
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
