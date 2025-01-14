Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 11.3 to Developers

Apple today provided developers with the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 11.3 update for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after the second beta.



The beta is available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the Watch app on the iPhone.

There were no notable new features found in the update, but code suggests that Apple will add support for robot vacuums to HomeKit, which means it will be a supported category in the Home app in watchOS.

We are expecting watchOS 11.3 to be released sometime in late January alongside iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3.