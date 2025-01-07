Apple Seeds Second Betas of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3 and visionOS 2.3 to Developers
Apple today provided developers with the second betas of upcoming watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3 updates for testing purposes.
The betas are available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the settings app on each device.
There were no notable new features found in the updates, but code suggests that Apple will add support for robot vacuums to HomeKit, which means it will be a supported category in the Home app in visionOS, tvOS, and watchOS.
tvOS 18.3 code suggests we won't be getting new TV and Movies and Soundscapes screen savers, which Apple had announced back in June. References to these screen savers have now been eliminated.
Apple also plans to add a new notice about digital movie and TV show sales in tvOS 18.3.
We are expecting tvOS 18.3, watchOS 11.3, and visionOS 2.3 to be released sometime in late January alongside iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3.
