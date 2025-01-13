Sonos CEO Steps Down Following Disastrous App Redesign

by

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has stepped down after eight years, following widespread criticism over the company's failed app redesign (via Bloomberg).

sonos redesigned app
The company has appointed board member and former Snap and Pandora executive Tom Conrad as interim CEO, effective immediately, while the search for a permanent replacement is conducted. The catalyst for the leadership shake-up was the May 2024 launch of a redesigned Sonos app, which sought to modernize the software and alongside adding support for the company's first headphones, the Sonos Ace, which were positioned to compete with Apple's AirPods Max.

The app rollout was marred by widespread technical issues and the removal of features such as sleep timers, alarms, and key accessibility options. Users reported connectivity problems, interface confusion, and lag, with some older Sonos systems rendered effectively unusable.

The company's revenue subsequently declined by 16% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, with analysts projecting a further 15% drop for the critical holiday period. Sonos's stock price fell approximately 13% following the app update's release.

Sonos made efforts to address the new app's issues, including restoring some removed features and committing to fixing lingering bugs. Spence issued a public apology to customers, acknowledging the company's failings and outlining a timeline for improvements, but the damage to the company's reputation proved difficult to repair.

The company also faced internal struggles, including the postponement of new products, the cancellation of projects such as an Apple TV-style set-top box, and the layoff of approximately 100 employees in August 2024.

Tom Conrad has served on the Sonos board since 2017 and now steps into the role of interim CEO. Conrad was a co-creator of the Pandora music service and a vice president at Snap.

In an email to employees, he said: "When it doesn't work, our customers are taken out of the moment and are right to feel that we've let them down. I think we'll all agree that this year we've let far too many people down... Getting back to basics is necessary, but clearly not enough to unlock the future we all envision for Sonos," suggesting that he wants to expand the company "well beyond" home speaker equipment.

Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Sonos

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Thursday January 9, 2025 5:45 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article100 comments
airpods pro 2 botw

Hearing a Mysterious Chime From Your AirPods Pro Case? It's a Feature

Thursday January 9, 2025 3:42 pm PST by
If you've been hearing a chiming sound from your AirPods Pro 2 case when the AirPods are charging, it's a feature that Apple added with the launch of Hearing Health last year. In a support guide, Apple says that the AirPods Pro may play a sound every so often while in the case to ensure the microphones and speakers are working as intended. From Apple: To help ensure that your AirPods...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Main Camera Sensor 'Smaller' Than iPhone 16 Pro Sensor

Friday January 10, 2025 3:14 am PST by
This year's iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a smaller main camera sensor than the one used in the Fusion camera currently found in iPhone 16 Pro models, according to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station. The Chinese leaker claims that Apple will adopt a 1/1.3" sensor for the 48MP main camera in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, down from the 1/1.28" sensor used in the iPhone 16...
Read Full Article102 comments
se 4 for 2025

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 or So-Called 'iPhone 16E' to Launch

Friday January 10, 2025 9:20 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new iPhone SE, and multiple sources lately have commented on the device's launch timing. The latest word comes from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a blog post today, he said the device will be released around the middle of the first half of 2025. In other words, around the quarter mark of 2025. That means the next iPhone SE will likely be ...
Read Full Article92 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

Apple Focusing on These Eight New Low-Cost Devices in 2025

Saturday January 11, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple's slate of 2025 products look to be dominated by a large number of low-cost and entry-level devices. Here's what to expect. With advancements like Apple Intelligence and all-new in-house chip designs, Apple is reportedly looking to enhance many of its budget-friendly offerings, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly crowded market. These updates also indicate a slight...
Read Full Article145 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

HomePod Mini 2 and New Apple TV Launch Timeframe Narrowed Down

Sunday January 12, 2025 4:11 pm PST by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to release new HomePod mini and Apple TV models this year, and now he has provided a more precise timeframe. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is currently aiming to launch the new HomePod mini and Apple TV models "toward the end of the year." That timeframe suggests the devices will be released at some point...
Read Full Article51 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching This Year With One Thing in Common

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:18 am PST by
It was recently reported that new Apple TV and new HomePod mini models will launch this year, and the devices are expected to have one thing in common. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month reported that the new Apple TV and the new HomePod mini will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. Gurman said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, so that could end up being a key upgrade...
Read Full Article58 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's MacBook Pro

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:33 am PST by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article105 comments
apple intelligence black

Apple Intelligence Isn't Driving iPhone Upgrades

Friday January 10, 2025 2:17 pm PST by
Apple Intelligence hasn't convinced people to buy an iPhone 16, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. According to Kuo, a supply chain survey suggests Apple Intelligence is not pushing people to upgrade their devices. The delay between the Apple Intelligence introduction in June 2024 and a launch even after iPhone 16 models came out was a contributing factor, and Apple Intelligence "appeal...
Read Full Article231 comments

Top Rated Comments

Kottu Avatar
Kottu
53 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Listen to your customers. If few are complaining, it doesn't matter for a while. But when thousands are pointing out the same issues, you should listen at once.
Sonos could solve this issue at once. They could release the older version of app and correct the issues with the new one. Instead, they made it look like they have deleted all backups and now customers should live with it. It's something like Apple did with headphone jack. But Apple did release wireless headsets which works far better than any other headsets with iPhone and you could use a wired lightning headset or use a damn good DAC from Apple.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mgmacius Avatar
mgmacius
52 minutes ago at 06:24 am
Boohoo. Can’t believe there is a single sincere word in all that apology. Everyone knew it’s going to suck, there was no question about it. Yet you pushed it anyway. Arrogance of the big tech is growing each day.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kirbyrun Avatar
kirbyrun
40 minutes ago at 06:36 am
I'm shocked that there have been actual consequences for this screw-up!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
albebaubles Avatar
albebaubles
42 minutes ago at 06:33 am

Listen to your customers. If few are complaining, it doesn't matter for a while. But when thousands are pointing out the same issues, you should listen at once.
Sonos could solve this issue at once. They could release the older version of app and correct the issues with the new one. Instead, they made it look like they have deleted all backups and now customers should live with it. It's something like Apple did with headphone jack. But Apple did release wireless headsets which works far better than any other headsets with iPhone and you could use a wired lightning headset or use a damn good DAC from Apple.
Incorrect. They could not go back to the old system as they forced firmware updates on the devices.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aperf8ectcircle Avatar
aperf8ectcircle
50 minutes ago at 06:26 am
Hopefully the new CEO can fix the issues. I love my Beam Gen 2, sounds amazing and I haven’t had any issues with it, but since I only have the 1 speaker I don’t use the Sonos app at all, just use Apple Music to airplay music to the Beam or my Apple TV to watch shows/movies. In the future I’d like to get some surround speakers, but wouldn’t want to invest the cash with all the issues I’ve read about.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macdisciple Avatar
macdisciple
41 minutes ago at 06:34 am
I have two tvs with soundbars and mini subs. I don't get too deep into the app. Both sound great. Never had a problem. Maybe I have low expectations but everything works to my satisfaction.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments