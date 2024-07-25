Sonos Apologizes for Widely Criticized App Redesign, Provides Progress Update
Sonos CEO Patrick Spence today penned a blog post on the Sonos website apologizing for the controversial Sonos app redesign and promising ongoing updates throughout the year.
Spence said that improving the app for customers is the company's number one priority, and he explained that addressing bugs that came up in the new app delayed the introduction of additional features.
We know that too many of you have experienced significant problems with our new app which rolled out on May 7, and I want to begin by personally apologizing for disappointing you. There isn't an employee at Sonos who isn't pained by having let you down, and I assure you that fixing the app for all of our customers and partners has been and continues to be our number one priority.
Spence shared an outline of future feature plans, with Sonos planning to push updates on a bi-weekly basis. Alarms are set to be addressed in September, with edit mode for playlists and the queue coming in September or October.
July and August:
- Improving the stability when adding new products
- Implementing Music Library configuration, browse, search, and play
August and September:
- Improving Volume responsiveness
- User interface improvements based on customer feedback
- Improving overall system stability and error handling
September:
- Improving Alarm consistency and reliability
September and October:
- Restoring edit mode for Playlists and the Queue
- Improving functionality in settings
Spence says that Sonos is working hard to earn back customer trust through the continual app improvements.
Sonos in May released its redesigned app with customizable home screen and a more personalized listening service. Sonos customers quickly found that the app lacked several key features, and suffered from multiple bugs. Complaints across social media called the app a "step back" for removing playlist management, alarms, and other features.
