Sonos Delays Launch of Arc Soundbar Successor to Focus on Fixing App

by

Sonos will delay two major product releases that were originally planned later this year in order to focus on improving the quality of its app, according to the company's CEO.

sonos redesigned app
Speaking on his third quarter earnings call, Sonos chief Patrick Spence told investors that it was "deeply disappointing for me personally" for the company to be on track for the first three quarters of the year, only to revise its expectations for the fourth quarter due to "challenges with our new app."

Sonos in May released its redesigned app with customizable home screen and a more personalized listening service, but Sonos customers quickly found that the app lacked several key features, and suffered from multiple bugs. Complaints across social media called the app a "step back" for removing playlist management, alarms, and other features.

As a result of the app problems, the Sonos chief said two major product releases – one of which was likely to be the successor to Sonos' flagship Arc soundbar, according to The Verge – would now be delayed to focus on improving the company's software.

Spence told investors:

"The app situation has become a headwind to existing product sales, and we believe our focus needs to be addressing the app ahead of everything else," said Spence. "This means delaying the two major new product releases we had planned for Q4 until our app experience meets the level of quality that we, our customers and our partners expect from Sonos. While this has the painful effect of reducing our Q4 sales expectations, we believe it will set our future products up for greater success over the medium to long term."

Spence reiterated an outline of future feature plans that he previously laid out in an apology to users last month, with Sonos planning to push updates on a bi-weekly basis. Among the scheduled plans, alarms are set to be addressed in September, while edit mode for playlists and a queue will come in September or October.

Spence said that Sonos is working hard to earn back customer trust through the continual app improvements. "I want to reiterate again that the entire team and I are committed to making this right with our customers and partners," he added. "It's my #1 focus, and I will not rest until we're in a position where we've addressed these issues and have customers raving about Sonos again."

Tag: Sonos

Popular Stories

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 5

Monday August 5, 2024 2:18 pm PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Gurman: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac Coming This Year

Monday August 5, 2024 2:29 am PDT by
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, ...
Read Full Article226 comments
california drivers license

iPhone Driver's License Support Coming Soon to California

Monday August 5, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
Read Full Article72 comments
icloud photos

Apple Tweaks iOS 18 Photos App in Fifth Beta

Monday August 5, 2024 10:20 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The Photos app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates....
Read Full Article62 comments
Generic iOS 18 Public Beta Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases Third iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Public Betas

Tuesday August 6, 2024 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today provided the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public. The third public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, tapping into ...
Read Full Article32 comments

Top Rated Comments

swelliott Avatar
swelliott
41 minutes ago at 08:04 am
I’ve not seen their codebase, but in general this episode speaks to many general issues facing software engineers in this era:

* Prioritizing the addition of new features over addressing existing technical debt
* Getting a codebase in such a state that it requires a clean-slate approach to move it forward
* ‘Just getting it done’ vs ‘Doing it well’
* Deprioritizing the design of a holistic system architecture over bundling one-off solutions
* Praising rockstar coding efforts as opposed to methodical, thoughtful approaches
* Lack of proper estimation and understanding of total time and costs involved in an effort
* Lack of any real vision for a product as opposed to gimmicky approaches in the pursuit of ‘shiny’
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
48 minutes ago at 07:57 am

Speaking on his third quarter earnings call ('https://s22.q4cdn.com/672173472/files/doc_financials/2024/q3/FINAL-SONO-3Q24-Earnings-Transcript-docx.pdf'), Sonos chief Patrick Spence told investors that it was "deeply disappointing for me personally" for the company to be on track for the first three quarters of the year, only to revise its expectations for the fourth quarter due to "challenges with our new app."
Perhaps the Sonos “Chief” should not have allowed the new app to be released in the first place?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brilliantthings Avatar
brilliantthings
42 minutes ago at 08:03 am

I honestly can't think of a worse app 'redesign' in history.
The recent Overcast redesign comes close.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
10 minutes ago at 08:35 am

I honestly can't think of a worse app 'redesign' in history.
* Pages after the incredible Pages '09 (though now, it has finally evolved most of the '09 features back in)?
* FCPX right after FCP (though now, it has finally evolved most of the FPX features back in)?
* iMovie 08 after the incredible iMovie '06 (though now, iMovie has some of the good features of '06 back in)?
* Shall I go on?

I'm BOTH a long-term Apple guy and someone who owns Sonos speakers. Like the above, the new app is basically a wholesale change from the old app. Since it's not branded Apple, fans can't be as forgiving/apologetic and/or defending of it. However, I find it just fine after I've adjusted to the changes.

The prior app required many clicks to do common things. The new app brings the most common use stuff- play audio on speakers- to the top and lets users customize that "top" to their own tastes. EVERYTHING I want my Sonos speakers to do takes ONE CLICK now instead of multiple clicks.

Yes, some less used functionality didn't make it (just like it very commonly does not with Apple app overhauls) and other less used functionality is not in the same places as it was before (as is always the case in wholesale overhauls). But I've easily adjusted for my purposes and like the new app better. Friends with Sonos have also had no problems adjusting either. I actually thought I- being the tech support friend- would have to help a few adapt... but they easily did so on their own.

Could they have QC'd this launch better? YES... and so could Apple in the MANY times Apple wholesale changes things and just drops features & functionality and/or spins bugs with "only a small number of users are affected."

They are working on making the app better. I bet it won't take YEARS as it did for some of the bulleted apps I shared above to get new versions back to on or near par with older versions. I'll give them at least the same tolerance I'll give Apple when they do this kind of thing.

And while I know many people with Sonos speakers, I know no one who has gone "months" without being able to use their speakers. I can't even find anyone having any of the extremes (problems) being posted as if they are universal issues about this. In fact, just 2 weekends ago, I helped someone add a wide variety of Sonos speakers to their Arc-only household using the new app and it all went fine without a single issue. They've been gushing about how great it all sounds ever since.

Apple people who actually own Sonos speakers really struggling with the new iDevice app for whatever reason: fire up the Mac Sonos app. It's the same as it's always been and works just fine. Or don't use the Sonos app at all and just airplay from Mac or iDevice to Sonos... or even command Siri to play your audio on Sonos speakers.

Now on with the "not Apple" brand thread bash-a-rama...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zachcsnyder Avatar
zachcsnyder
31 minutes ago at 08:15 am

The recent Overcast redesign comes close.
Seriously-it’s given me a podcast player where I have no idea what to expect to play next
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redenz Avatar
redenz
18 minutes ago at 08:27 am
A lot of articles mention missing features as the problem with the app. Based on the Reddit forum the biggest problem is the app refusing to even find speakers. Imagine spending 10K+ on speakers for your whole home and not being able to use them for months.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments