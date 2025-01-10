Apple Pay Now Lets You Pay Later With Synchrony

Synchrony is now available as a buy-now, pay-later option when checking out with Apple Pay online and in apps on iPhone and iPad.



Synchrony was added to a list of Apple Pay installment providers in the U.S. in an Apple support document that was updated today, joining Affirm and Klarna. The addition was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 users can select "Other Cards & Pay Later Options" when checking out with Apple Pay to access payment plans available from Synchrony.

Apple discontinued its own buy-now, pay-later service called Apple Pay Later last year, and started partnering with third-party providers. Apple Pay Later let qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. Affirm, Klarna, and now Synchrony offer similar financing options.