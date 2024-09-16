iOS 18 Now Offers Financing via Affirm After 'Apple Pay Later' Discontinued

In June, Apple discontinued its year-old buy-now, pay-later service called Apple Pay Later, which let qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. Instead, Apple said customers in the U.S. would be able to apply for loans from buy-now, pay-later company Affirm when they check out with Apple Pay, starting with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.



Alongside the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 today, Affirm has officially announced its financing partnership with Apple and shared more details. Starting today, qualifying Apple Pay users in the U.S. can use Affirm to split eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments "for as low as 0% APR," according to the press release.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 users can select "Other Cards & Pay Later Options" when checking out with Apple Pay, choose Affirm, and complete an eligibility check with no credit score impact. Approved customers can then choose a payment plan.

