Apple Announces New Klarna and PayPal Integrations for Apple Pay on iOS 18

In June, Apple discontinued its "buy now, pay later" service called Apple Pay Later, which let qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. Instead, Apple said customers in the U.S. would be able to apply for loans from select other "buy now, pay later" services when they check out with Apple Pay on the web and in apps on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.



Affirm payment plans have been available through Apple Pay since last month, and competing service Klarna announced that it is integrating with Apple Pay in the U.S. and the U.K. starting today, and in Canada in the coming months.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 users can select "Other Cards & Pay Later Options" when checking out with Apple Pay to access payment plans available from Klarna and Affirm. For example, Klarna offers an interest-free "Pay in 4" payment plan for purchases totaling between $35 and $2,000, which is similar to what Apple Pay Later offered.

Apple also announced an upcoming integration with PayPal.

Starting next year, customers in the U.S. will be able to see their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in the Wallet app on the iPhone, according to Apple.